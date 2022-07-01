

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Large manufacturing in Japan weakened in the second quarter of 2022, the Bank of Japan's quarterly Tankan Survey of business sentiment showed on Friday with a diffusion index score of +9.



That missed forecasts for a reading of +13 and was down from +14 three months ago.



The outlook came in at +10, missing expectations for +14 and up from +9 in the previous quarter.



Large all industry capex is now seen higher by 18.6 percent, beating forecasts for a gain of 12.0 percent and up sharply from 2.2 percent in the previous three months.



The large non-manufacturers index came in at +13, missing forecasts for +14 and up from +9 in the previous month. The outlook was +13, missing forecasts for +17 and up from +7 three months earlier.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de