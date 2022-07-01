Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - July 1, 2022) - Top cryptocurrency exchange LBank announces a prolific roadshow in India, where its team members will meet the blockchain communities and discuss the future of fintech with key players from all over India.





Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/129586_8e2d9b1f14120b6e_001full.jpg

Named "The LBank Show," the tour will take place in four (4) major cities in July 2022. The event will kick off with New Delhi on 17th at the Sheraton New Delhi Hotel, Saket; followed by Kolkata on 23rd.

In addition, Pune is slated to hold the 28th at the Penthouze Nightlife, whereas Mumbai will be on the 29th at the Antisocial Lower Parel.

The roadshow aims to explore and understand the local market as well as engage with consumers and blockchain leaders by sharing their insights, visions and plans for the future of India's booming cryptocurrency market.

CEO of one of the top 20 exchanges in the world by trading volume, Allen Wei affirms, "LBank has always been committed to making virtual currency trading more convenient, especially for newcomers and veterans. We are very excited to be coming to India and we look forward to meeting our community. India is about to experience an extraordinary blend of unique networking and learning."

To make the crypto show even more premium, LBank collaborated with Encryptus, Desi Crypto, Y Media, and The Swaraj Projekt to deliver what is projected to become an unforgettable escapade for Indians.

One of India's biggest entertainment labels, "Azaadi Records," will keep the audience entertained for the three days with its artists during the afterparties. The performing crew, which includes Seedhe Maut and Sez on the Beat, will perform live in New Delhi (17 July), Pune (28 July) and Mumbai (29 July).

The supposed "LBank Show" will connect Indian crypto enthusiasts and spread the word about blockchain as many topics will be touched by seasoned speakers. This event is only a tip of what LBank has planned for its communities as it hopes to explore the Indian market further.

LBank has opened registration for the highly anticipated crypto roadshow. Click the link below to register now!

https://linktr.ee/TheLBankShow

Register for free VIP guest tickets!

Download LBank's App: https://www.lbank.info/app.html

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialised financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 7 million users from more than 210 regions around the world.

Start Trading Now: lbank.info

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l Linkedin

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

Downtown, Dubai

media@lbank.info

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/129586