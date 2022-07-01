

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced two recalls that involved certain children's nightgowns and pajamas citing violation of federal flammability standards and burn risk. The products, manufactured in China, were sold exclusively at Amazon.com.



The recall involves about 9,100 units of Children's Pajamas imported by China-based Kids Tales, and about 2,000 units of Children's Nightgowns imported by iMOONZZZ.



The affected Kids Tales-branded children's 95% cotton and 5% elastane pajamas were sold in various print designs and colors, and individually or as a set of two. The single-piece, short-sleeved, footless pajamas were sold in five sizes and in various prints.



IMOONZZZ's recall involves two styles of iMOONZZZ-branded 95% cotton and 5% spandex children's nightgowns, sold individually or as a set of three. The flower print nightgowns were sold in blue, pink and white and in various sizes.



Kids Tales pajamas were sold online at www.amazon.com from November 2021 through April 2022 for between $13 and $33. iMOONZZZ products were sold at www.amazon.com from June 2019 through May 2022 for between $13 and $39. Both set of prices depend on the style and if sold individually or as a set.



According to the agency, these children's sleepwears fail to meet the flammability standards for children's sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.



However, there were no reports of adverse incidents related to the recalled products to date.



In both recalls, consumers are asked to destroy the garments by cutting them in half and send the recalling firm a photo of the destroyed garment. Upon receipt of the photo, consumers will be issued a full refund of the purchase price.







