PR Newswire
01.07.2022 | 08:04
25 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

London, June 30

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 1 July 2022

Name of applicant:Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc
Name of scheme:N/A
Period of return:From:1 January 2022To:30 June 2022
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:1,650,800 ordinary shares of 1 pence each
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):Nil
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):Nil
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:1,650,800 ordinary shares of 1 pence each

Name of contact:Link Company Matters Limited
Company Secretary
Email of contact:pmgr@linkgroup.co.uk
© 2022 PR Newswire
