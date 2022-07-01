Anzeige
Freitag, 01.07.2022
01.07.2022 | 08:04
BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, June 30

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc ("the Company")
LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

Voting Rights and Capital (Article 15 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.6)


In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 30 June 2022 its issued share capital consisted of 187,968,036 Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each (excluding shares held in treasury), carrying one vote per share. As at 30 June 2022, the Company held 5,043,806 Ordinary Shares in treasury.

Shareholders should use as the denominator 187,968,036 for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Rules.

All enquiries:

Caroline Driscoll
Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tel: 0207 743 2427


1 July 2022

© 2022 PR Newswire
