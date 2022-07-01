Uponor Corporation, Press Release, 1 July 2022 at 9.00 am EEST

Reetta Härkki appointed Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer of Uponor Corporation

Reetta Härkki, General Counsel, has been appointed Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer of Uponor Corporation as of 1 July 2022. She will continue to report to President and CEO Michael Rauterkus. Reetta has worked at Uponor since 2008. Her position includes overall global responsibility of all legal matters within the Group having operations in Europe, North America and Asia, responsibility for corporate governance and compliance as well as participating in M&A and major contractual negotiations. Reetta is also secretary to the Board of Directors and to the Audit Committee as well as to the Nomination Board of Uponor Corporation.

"I take great pleasure in congratulating Reetta on her promotion to Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer of the Uponor Corporation. Reetta has successfully led our Group Legal function for more than 14 years. Her experience is broad, and her professionalism is invaluable to the Group", says Michael Rauterkus, President and CEO of Uponor Corporation.

