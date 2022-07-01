DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Suspension of Trading

The following securities are suspended from trading on the AQSE Growth market with effect from 08:00, 01/07/2022. British Honey Company plc Ordinary Shares Symbol: BHC ISIN: GB00BL4Q0333 Eastinco Mining and Exploration Plc Ordinary Shares Symbol: EM.P ISIN: GB00BKS7ZV87

