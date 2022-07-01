DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 01-Jul-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1 July 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 30 June 2022 it purchased a total of 288,373 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 140,000 148,373 EUR0.997 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) GBP0.859 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR0.990 GBP0.848 GBP0.853651 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR0.994101

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 699,588,318 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1037 0.992 XDUB 08:13:59 00059789546TRLO0 3622 0.992 XDUB 08:13:59 00059789548TRLO0 1463 0.992 XDUB 08:13:59 00059789547TRLO0 2500 0.991 XDUB 08:18:23 00059790434TRLO0 919 0.991 XDUB 08:29:24 00059791441TRLO0 1700 0.991 XDUB 08:29:24 00059791440TRLO0 1700 0.991 XDUB 08:29:24 00059791439TRLO0 1700 0.992 XDUB 09:10:03 00059792818TRLO0 1700 0.992 XDUB 09:10:03 00059792819TRLO0 1694 0.992 XDUB 09:10:03 00059792820TRLO0 1700 0.992 XDUB 09:15:54 00059792951TRLO0 1700 0.992 XDUB 09:15:54 00059792952TRLO0 1178 0.992 XDUB 09:15:54 00059792953TRLO0 4530 0.990 XDUB 09:37:31 00059793736TRLO0 4314 0.995 XDUB 11:01:26 00059798672TRLO0 1700 0.994 XDUB 11:05:02 00059798828TRLO0 856 0.994 XDUB 11:05:02 00059798830TRLO0 1700 0.994 XDUB 11:05:02 00059798829TRLO0 3170 0.994 XDUB 11:09:02 00059798993TRLO0 4918 0.997 XDUB 12:16:03 00059801947TRLO0 4929 0.997 XDUB 12:21:28 00059802057TRLO0 4533 0.996 XDUB 12:21:28 00059802059TRLO0 2319 0.994 XDUB 12:47:09 00059802834TRLO0 2500 0.994 XDUB 12:47:09 00059802833TRLO0 2973 0.997 XDUB 13:51:04 00059805335TRLO0 1444 0.997 XDUB 13:51:04 00059805336TRLO0 16 0.997 XDUB 13:51:04 00059805337TRLO0 247 0.995 XDUB 13:58:53 00059805677TRLO0 1109 0.995 XDUB 13:58:53 00059805676TRLO0 247 0.995 XDUB 13:58:53 00059805675TRLO0 4007 0.995 XDUB 13:58:53 00059805674TRLO0 157 0.995 XDUB 14:00:53 00059805817TRLO0 113 0.995 XDUB 14:00:53 00059805816TRLO0 4647 0.994 XDUB 14:04:18 00059805935TRLO0 27 0.994 XDUB 14:32:41 00059807282TRLO0 4799 0.994 XDUB 14:32:41 00059807281TRLO0 5864 0.995 XDUB 14:49:13 00059808295TRLO0 13581 0.995 XDUB 14:49:13 00059808296TRLO0 2500 0.992 XDUB 15:06:41 00059809549TRLO0 225 0.992 XDUB 15:08:41 00059809725TRLO0 6143 0.995 XDUB 15:32:25 00059811021TRLO0 10501 0.995 XDUB 15:32:25 00059811022TRLO0 3400 0.995 XDUB 15:41:48 00059811669TRLO0 1700 0.995 XDUB 15:41:48 00059811668TRLO0 45 0.995 XDUB 15:41:48 00059811670TRLO0 2500 0.993 XDUB 16:01:58 00059813271TRLO0 1700 0.993 XDUB 16:01:58 00059813272TRLO0 158 0.993 XDUB 16:01:59 00059813275TRLO0 2500 0.993 XDUB 16:01:59 00059813276TRLO0 2500 0.993 XDUB 16:02:08 00059813333TRLO0 4363 0.992 XDUB 16:05:54 00059813629TRLO0 4452 0.995 XDUB 16:13:36 00059814333TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 779 85.40 XLON 08:13:51 00059789523TRLO0 3905 85.10 XLON 08:17:43 00059790304TRLO0 1914 85.10 XLON 08:17:43 00059790305TRLO0 1801 85.00 XLON 08:18:23 00059790433TRLO0 1800 85.00 XLON 08:18:23 00059790432TRLO0 3422 85.00 XLON 08:20:24 00059790756TRLO0 914 85.00 XLON 08:20:24 00059790755TRLO0 3183 84.80 XLON 08:20:52 00059790786TRLO0 3325 84.80 XLON 08:20:52 00059790787TRLO0 689 85.10 XLON 10:20:48 00059796359TRLO0 2 85.10 XLON 10:20:48 00059796358TRLO0 17 85.10 XLON 10:20:48 00059796360TRLO0 584 85.60 XLON 11:03:24 00059798760TRLO0 1395 85.60 XLON 11:04:10 00059798797TRLO0 3392 85.60 XLON 11:04:10 00059798798TRLO0 193 85.60 XLON 11:04:10 00059798799TRLO0 584 85.60 XLON 11:04:11 00059798800TRLO0 848 85.60 XLON 11:05:02 00059798823TRLO0 1802 85.60 XLON 11:05:02 00059798824TRLO0 15968 85.60 XLON 11:05:02 00059798825TRLO0 3000 85.60 XLON 11:05:02 00059798826TRLO0 601 85.60 XLON 11:05:02 00059798827TRLO0 183 85.60 XLON 11:05:03 00059798831TRLO0 110 85.60 XLON 11:05:07 00059798842TRLO0 59 85.90 XLON 12:15:27 00059801930TRLO0 3545 85.90 XLON 12:15:27 00059801931TRLO0 1092 85.90 XLON 12:15:27 00059801932TRLO0 2350 85.70 XLON 12:16:03 00059801946TRLO0 1453 85.70 XLON 12:16:03 00059801945TRLO0 3000 85.60 XLON 12:21:28 00059802058TRLO0 2657 85.40 XLON 12:22:02 00059802062TRLO0 1031 85.40 XLON 12:22:02 00059802061TRLO0 1590 85.20 XLON 12:34:11 00059802394TRLO0 1093 85.20 XLON 12:34:11 00059802393TRLO0 96 85.20 XLON 12:34:11 00059802392TRLO0 218 85.20 XLON 12:34:11 00059802395TRLO0 198 85.20 XLON 12:36:29 00059802460TRLO0 3476 85.50 XLON 13:51:04 00059805333TRLO0 3240 85.50 XLON 13:51:04 00059805332TRLO0 3469 85.50 XLON 13:51:04 00059805331TRLO0 3848 85.50 XLON 13:51:04 00059805334TRLO0 3831 85.20 XLON 14:10:51 00059806219TRLO0 2 85.20 XLON 14:10:51 00059806218TRLO0 43 85.20 XLON 14:13:03 00059806309TRLO0 587 85.20 XLON 14:13:03 00059806308TRLO0 587 85.20 XLON 14:15:54 00059806375TRLO0 587 85.20 XLON 14:25:15 00059806845TRLO0 2 85.20 XLON 14:25:15 00059806846TRLO0 57 85.20 XLON 14:25:15 00059806847TRLO0 1785 85.20 XLON 14:25:16 00059806848TRLO0 56 85.20 XLON 14:36:24 00059807547TRLO0 903 85.20 XLON 14:36:24 00059807546TRLO0 2909 85.20 XLON 14:36:24 00059807545TRLO0 3491 85.20 XLON 14:36:24 00059807544TRLO0 3213 85.20 XLON 14:37:24 00059807596TRLO0 226 85.20 XLON 14:37:24 00059807595TRLO0 614 85.20 XLON 14:43:25 00059807993TRLO0 551 85.20 XLON 14:50:32 00059808414TRLO0 1000 85.20 XLON 14:50:32 00059808413TRLO0 1541 85.20 XLON 14:50:32 00059808415TRLO0 3000 85.20 XLON 14:53:06 00059808541TRLO0 887 85.10 XLON 14:53:06 00059808544TRLO0 1854 85.10 XLON 14:53:06 00059808543TRLO0 655 85.10 XLON 14:53:06 00059808542TRLO0 39 85.10 XLON 15:23:37 00059810568TRLO0 26 85.10 XLON 15:23:37 00059810569TRLO0 1523 85.30 XLON 15:40:50 00059811632TRLO0 8108 85.30 XLON 15:40:50 00059811631TRLO0 145 85.30 XLON 15:40:50 00059811634TRLO0 730 85.30 XLON 15:40:50 00059811633TRLO0 331 85.30 XLON 15:40:50 00059811635TRLO0 1228 85.30 XLON 15:41:02 00059811653TRLO0 849 85.30 XLON 15:41:03 00059811654TRLO0 2636 85.30 XLON 15:42:02 00059811708TRLO0 294 85.30 XLON 15:42:02 00059811707TRLO0 1170 85.30 XLON 15:42:02 00059811709TRLO0 3000 85.30 XLON 15:42:33 00059811755TRLO0 67 85.40 XLON 16:01:59 00059813274TRLO0 259 85.40 XLON 16:01:59 00059813273TRLO0 4597 85.40 XLON 16:01:59 00059813277TRLO0 285 85.40 XLON 16:02:08 00059813332TRLO0 11229 85.50 XLON 16:03:29 00059813419TRLO0 650 85.70 XLON 16:19:06 00059814868TRLO0

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 171898 EQS News ID: 1388311 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1388311&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 01, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)