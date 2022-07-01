Anzeige
Freitag, 01.07.2022
WKN: A14UTJ ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 
Frankfurt
01.07.22
08:06 Uhr
0,981 Euro
+0,002
+0,20 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
Dow Jones News
01.07.2022 | 08:31
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 01-Jul-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1 July 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 30 June 2022 it purchased a total of 288,373 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           140,000     148,373 
                            EUR0.997 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)                 GBP0.859 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR0.990     GBP0.848 
 
                                    GBP0.853651 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR0.994101

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 699,588,318 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1037       0.992         XDUB      08:13:59      00059789546TRLO0 
3622       0.992         XDUB      08:13:59      00059789548TRLO0 
1463       0.992         XDUB      08:13:59      00059789547TRLO0 
2500       0.991         XDUB      08:18:23      00059790434TRLO0 
919       0.991         XDUB      08:29:24      00059791441TRLO0 
1700       0.991         XDUB      08:29:24      00059791440TRLO0 
1700       0.991         XDUB      08:29:24      00059791439TRLO0 
1700       0.992         XDUB      09:10:03      00059792818TRLO0 
1700       0.992         XDUB      09:10:03      00059792819TRLO0 
1694       0.992         XDUB      09:10:03      00059792820TRLO0 
1700       0.992         XDUB      09:15:54      00059792951TRLO0 
1700       0.992         XDUB      09:15:54      00059792952TRLO0 
1178       0.992         XDUB      09:15:54      00059792953TRLO0 
4530       0.990         XDUB      09:37:31      00059793736TRLO0 
4314       0.995         XDUB      11:01:26      00059798672TRLO0 
1700       0.994         XDUB      11:05:02      00059798828TRLO0 
856       0.994         XDUB      11:05:02      00059798830TRLO0 
1700       0.994         XDUB      11:05:02      00059798829TRLO0 
3170       0.994         XDUB      11:09:02      00059798993TRLO0 
4918       0.997         XDUB      12:16:03      00059801947TRLO0 
4929       0.997         XDUB      12:21:28      00059802057TRLO0 
4533       0.996         XDUB      12:21:28      00059802059TRLO0 
2319       0.994         XDUB      12:47:09      00059802834TRLO0 
2500       0.994         XDUB      12:47:09      00059802833TRLO0 
2973       0.997         XDUB      13:51:04      00059805335TRLO0 
1444       0.997         XDUB      13:51:04      00059805336TRLO0 
16        0.997         XDUB      13:51:04      00059805337TRLO0 
247       0.995         XDUB      13:58:53      00059805677TRLO0 
1109       0.995         XDUB      13:58:53      00059805676TRLO0 
247       0.995         XDUB      13:58:53      00059805675TRLO0 
4007       0.995         XDUB      13:58:53      00059805674TRLO0 
157       0.995         XDUB      14:00:53      00059805817TRLO0 
113       0.995         XDUB      14:00:53      00059805816TRLO0 
4647       0.994         XDUB      14:04:18      00059805935TRLO0 
27        0.994         XDUB      14:32:41      00059807282TRLO0 
4799       0.994         XDUB      14:32:41      00059807281TRLO0 
5864       0.995         XDUB      14:49:13      00059808295TRLO0 
13581      0.995         XDUB      14:49:13      00059808296TRLO0 
2500       0.992         XDUB      15:06:41      00059809549TRLO0 
225       0.992         XDUB      15:08:41      00059809725TRLO0 
6143       0.995         XDUB      15:32:25      00059811021TRLO0 
10501      0.995         XDUB      15:32:25      00059811022TRLO0 
3400       0.995         XDUB      15:41:48      00059811669TRLO0 
1700       0.995         XDUB      15:41:48      00059811668TRLO0 
45        0.995         XDUB      15:41:48      00059811670TRLO0 
2500       0.993         XDUB      16:01:58      00059813271TRLO0 
1700       0.993         XDUB      16:01:58      00059813272TRLO0 
158       0.993         XDUB      16:01:59      00059813275TRLO0 
2500       0.993         XDUB      16:01:59      00059813276TRLO0 
2500       0.993         XDUB      16:02:08      00059813333TRLO0 
4363       0.992         XDUB      16:05:54      00059813629TRLO0 
4452       0.995         XDUB      16:13:36      00059814333TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
779       85.40         XLON      08:13:51      00059789523TRLO0 
3905       85.10         XLON      08:17:43      00059790304TRLO0 
1914       85.10         XLON      08:17:43      00059790305TRLO0 
1801       85.00         XLON      08:18:23      00059790433TRLO0 
1800       85.00         XLON      08:18:23      00059790432TRLO0 
3422       85.00         XLON      08:20:24      00059790756TRLO0 
914       85.00         XLON      08:20:24      00059790755TRLO0 
3183       84.80         XLON      08:20:52      00059790786TRLO0 
3325       84.80         XLON      08:20:52      00059790787TRLO0 
689       85.10         XLON      10:20:48      00059796359TRLO0 
2        85.10         XLON      10:20:48      00059796358TRLO0 
17        85.10         XLON      10:20:48      00059796360TRLO0 
584       85.60         XLON      11:03:24      00059798760TRLO0 
1395       85.60         XLON      11:04:10      00059798797TRLO0 
3392       85.60         XLON      11:04:10      00059798798TRLO0 
193       85.60         XLON      11:04:10      00059798799TRLO0 
584       85.60         XLON      11:04:11      00059798800TRLO0 
848       85.60         XLON      11:05:02      00059798823TRLO0 
1802       85.60         XLON      11:05:02      00059798824TRLO0 
15968      85.60         XLON      11:05:02      00059798825TRLO0 
3000       85.60         XLON      11:05:02      00059798826TRLO0 
601       85.60         XLON      11:05:02      00059798827TRLO0 
183       85.60         XLON      11:05:03      00059798831TRLO0 
110       85.60         XLON      11:05:07      00059798842TRLO0 
59        85.90         XLON      12:15:27      00059801930TRLO0 
3545       85.90         XLON      12:15:27      00059801931TRLO0 
1092       85.90         XLON      12:15:27      00059801932TRLO0 
2350       85.70         XLON      12:16:03      00059801946TRLO0 
1453       85.70         XLON      12:16:03      00059801945TRLO0 
3000       85.60         XLON      12:21:28      00059802058TRLO0 
2657       85.40         XLON      12:22:02      00059802062TRLO0 
1031       85.40         XLON      12:22:02      00059802061TRLO0 
1590       85.20         XLON      12:34:11      00059802394TRLO0 
1093       85.20         XLON      12:34:11      00059802393TRLO0 
96        85.20         XLON      12:34:11      00059802392TRLO0 
218       85.20         XLON      12:34:11      00059802395TRLO0 
198       85.20         XLON      12:36:29      00059802460TRLO0 
3476       85.50         XLON      13:51:04      00059805333TRLO0 
3240       85.50         XLON      13:51:04      00059805332TRLO0 
3469       85.50         XLON      13:51:04      00059805331TRLO0 
3848       85.50         XLON      13:51:04      00059805334TRLO0 
3831       85.20         XLON      14:10:51      00059806219TRLO0 
2        85.20         XLON      14:10:51      00059806218TRLO0 
43        85.20         XLON      14:13:03      00059806309TRLO0 
587       85.20         XLON      14:13:03      00059806308TRLO0 
587       85.20         XLON      14:15:54      00059806375TRLO0 
587       85.20         XLON      14:25:15      00059806845TRLO0 
2        85.20         XLON      14:25:15      00059806846TRLO0 
57        85.20         XLON      14:25:15      00059806847TRLO0 
1785       85.20         XLON      14:25:16      00059806848TRLO0 
56        85.20         XLON      14:36:24      00059807547TRLO0 
903       85.20         XLON      14:36:24      00059807546TRLO0 
2909       85.20         XLON      14:36:24      00059807545TRLO0 
3491       85.20         XLON      14:36:24      00059807544TRLO0 
3213       85.20         XLON      14:37:24      00059807596TRLO0 
226       85.20         XLON      14:37:24      00059807595TRLO0 
614       85.20         XLON      14:43:25      00059807993TRLO0 
551       85.20         XLON      14:50:32      00059808414TRLO0 
1000       85.20         XLON      14:50:32      00059808413TRLO0 
1541       85.20         XLON      14:50:32      00059808415TRLO0 
3000       85.20         XLON      14:53:06      00059808541TRLO0 
887       85.10         XLON      14:53:06      00059808544TRLO0 
1854       85.10         XLON      14:53:06      00059808543TRLO0 
655       85.10         XLON      14:53:06      00059808542TRLO0 
39        85.10         XLON      15:23:37      00059810568TRLO0 
26        85.10         XLON      15:23:37      00059810569TRLO0 
1523       85.30         XLON      15:40:50      00059811632TRLO0 
8108       85.30         XLON      15:40:50      00059811631TRLO0 
145       85.30         XLON      15:40:50      00059811634TRLO0 
730       85.30         XLON      15:40:50      00059811633TRLO0 
331       85.30         XLON      15:40:50      00059811635TRLO0 
1228       85.30         XLON      15:41:02      00059811653TRLO0 
849       85.30         XLON      15:41:03      00059811654TRLO0 
2636       85.30         XLON      15:42:02      00059811708TRLO0 
294       85.30         XLON      15:42:02      00059811707TRLO0 
1170       85.30         XLON      15:42:02      00059811709TRLO0 
3000       85.30         XLON      15:42:33      00059811755TRLO0 
67        85.40         XLON      16:01:59      00059813274TRLO0 
259       85.40         XLON      16:01:59      00059813273TRLO0 
4597       85.40         XLON      16:01:59      00059813277TRLO0 
285       85.40         XLON      16:02:08      00059813332TRLO0 
11229      85.50         XLON      16:03:29      00059813419TRLO0 
650       85.70         XLON      16:19:06      00059814868TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  171898 
EQS News ID:  1388311 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1388311&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 01, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
