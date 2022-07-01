Shield Therapeutics reported FY21 results in line with market expectations, recording revenue of £1.5m, including a maiden £0.1m contribution from the United States after the July 2021 US launch of Accrufer. Early indications from sales outreach efforts are encouraging, with Shield reporting improved payor coverage and 100% quarter-on-quarter growth in US prescription volumes in Q122. The out-licensing agreement signed with KYE Pharmaceuticals in Canada (in Q122) could expand this market opportunity further. The company also announced a $10m convertible shareholder loan intended to extend its cash runway to end FY22 but comes as Shield was unable to complete a planned $30m equity issue, which would have provided access to a larger, non-dilutive debt facility. Shield will continue to examine other financing opportunities, but may reassess how best to allocate its available resources to its ongoing US sales initiatives, creating a possible overhang for its near-term growth prospects. Our estimates and valuation are under review.

