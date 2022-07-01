DJ International communication: New agency Global Nation Consulting GNC advises diplomacy, politics and business

Berlin, 31.6.2022 - With the founding of "Global Nation Consulting GmbH" (GNC), a new consulting agency for integrated communication and nation branding has started its activities in Berlin. The company advises international companies, state organisations and associations in international foreign and security policy, diplomacy, business and media consulting.

Chairman and shareholder is the Berlin-based communications manager Hans-Erich Bilges. "The GNC has a competent network of contacts to representatives from diplomacy, politics, business, media and interest groups in the political centres of Europe such as Berlin and Brussels.

"Our goal is to provide relevant information about our clients' concerns. This is how we create the necessary understanding in an international environment for our clients."

Uwe Wolff, partner and co-founder: "Consulting requires distinctive, long-standing and multidisciplinary competencies. This is the only way to reach and advise politicians, journalists, diplomats and business leaders."

The basis of GNC's successful and competent consulting activities is the company's senior managers. They have many years of international professional experience in leading positions in business, media, politics, and crisis PR.

A top-class advisory board complements GNC's management team from business, diplomacy, politics, science and media (www.gnc-berlin.de).

Managing Partner Elmar Jehn describes the approach of Global Nation Consulting: "Those who communicate in public are not only competing for attention but are also competing for credibility and authenticity. People want to be informed clearly, factually and transparently."

Bilges: "The world is currently in upheaval on many levels. Our way of communication is also adjusting to this. We are focusing on new, intelligent ways and forms of conveying communicative content. We look forward to competing in a competitive environment and proving our capabilities."

Contact:

Global Nation Consulting

Elmar Jehn

Kurfürstendamm 215

10719 Berlin

phone: +49 30 515652280

email: office@gnc-berlin.com

