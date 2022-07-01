- (PLX AI) - Essity shares rose 1% in morning trading after analysts at Danske Bank recommended investors buy the stock before the next earnings report.
- • Price target SEK 310
- • Essity is likely to post the first quarterly increase in operating margins in a year and a half, Danske said
- • Essity should show significant price increases, and with signs that pulp price inflation is moderating there could be a larger impact in the second half of the year: Danske
