Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Acc (SGQL LN) Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Jul-2022 / 09:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 30-Jun-2022
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 198.3579
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 30346
CODE: SGQL LN
ISIN: LU0855692520
ISIN: LU0855692520 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SGQL LN
