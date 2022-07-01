GCM Mining just announced several high-grade drill results from the 2022 drill programs conducted at the Segovia mine and brownfield, West African gold exploration company Golden Rim Resources has signed a binding agreement for the sale of its Kouri and Babonga gold projects in Burkina Faso, West Africa and Aurania Resources is concentrating its deposits in Peru to focus on what is important. As such, the process of renewing certain annual mineral concession applications in Peru has now been completed.