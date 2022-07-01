RIGHTMOVE PLC - Total Voting Rights

1 July 2022

RIGHTMOVE PLC

(the Company)

TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

In accordance with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, we notify the market that, as at 30 June 2022, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 849,894,851 ordinary shares of 0.1p each (Shares) of which 12,467,174 Shares are held by the Company in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company as at 30 June 2022 is therefore 837,427,677 (Total Voting Rights).

The Total Voting Rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator to determine if they are required to notify their interest in voting rights, or a change to that interest, in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

