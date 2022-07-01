DJ Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist (TIPH LN) Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Jul-2022 / 10:44 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist

DEALING DATE: 30-Jun-2022

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 106.8411

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9858609

CODE: TIPH LN

ISIN: LU1452600601

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

