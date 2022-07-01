Buildings, particularly those with glass facades, are getting closer to self-powering, according to Australian scientists who recently developed a 15.5%-efficient, semi-transparent solar cell that allows more than 20% of visible light to pass through.From pv magazine Australia The development of semitransparent solar cells that can transform windows into active power generators continues to progress. A team of Australian researchers have produced next-generation perovskite cells with a conversion efficiency of 15.5%, in order to increase the stability of "solar windows," while allowing more natural ...

