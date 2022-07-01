The "Europe Secondhand Luxury Goods Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe secondhand luxury goods market reached a value of US$ 15.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 24.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.5% during 2021-2027.
The wide presence of numerous luxury retail brands ranging from fashion apparel to cosmetics is primarily driving the market growth in Europe. The growing demand for high-end clothing, accessories, footwear, etc., at affordable prices, are also propelling the market.
Apart from this, the changing socio-economic culture across the European countries coupled with the diminishing stigma on using pre-owned goods is also augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the growing number of online re-selling platforms is further fueling the demand for secondhand luxury goods.
These platforms are entering into strategic partnerships and alliances with luxury brands for improving the reputation of secondhand products, thereby propelling the market growth in Europe. Additionally, the emergence of numerous advanced technologies for enhanced authentication procedures and quality checks has provided a safe and reliable environment for the customers to re-sell and buy secondhand luxury goods.
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the Europe secondhand luxury goods market, along with forecasts at the regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product type, demography and distribution channel.
Breakup by Product Type:
- Jewelry and Watches
- Handbags
- Clothing
- Small Leather Goods
- Footwear
- Accessories
- Others
Breakup by Demography:
- Men
- Women
- Unisex
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Offline
- Online
Breakup by Country:
- France
- Italy
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- Russia
- Spain
- Others
Companies Mentioned
- Fendi (LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton)
- Vestiaire Collective
- Harrods Limited
- Cartier International (Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA)
- Chrono24
- Collector Square
- Rewind Vintage Affairs
- Audemars Piguet and Chronext AG.
