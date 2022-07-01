Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
London, July 1
[01.07.22]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|30.06.22
|IE00BN4GXL63
|12,352,000.00
|EUR
|0
|108,574,638.44
|8.79
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|30.06.22
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|893,327.55
|88.6238
