

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's manufacturing activity expanded at the slowest pace in sixteen months in June, as output and new orders contracted, survey data from S&P Global showed on Friday.



The seasonally adjusted Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, for the manufacturing sector dropped to 51.1 in June from 53.8 in May. However, a reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



Output declined at the fastest pace since February 2021 due to lower new orders and weak client demand.



Similarly, the fall in new orders was the quickest in sixteen months as price pressures dampened the purchasing power of customers.



New export orders contracted at the sharpest rate since January 2021, linked to higher selling prices and uncertainty regarding the war in Ukraine, which negatively affected demand conditions.



Input price inflation softened to a ten-month low in June despite further rise in supplier, material, fuel and energy costs.



The pace of output price inflation was well above the series average, but the slowest since September 2021.



In order to cut costs amid reduced output, goods producers reduced their workforce numbers in June, with the rate of job creation easing to the lowest since March 2021.



Looking ahead, firms were also less optimistic in their longer-term outlook expectations, as business confidence dropped to the lowest for almost a year.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de