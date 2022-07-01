Anzeige
Freitag, 01.07.2022
News des Tages! Nach dem Kanada-Siegeszug nun der USA-Kick-Off!
WKN: A14XKR ISIN: SE0007331608 Ticker-Symbol: 6TF 
Frankfurt
01.07.22
09:20 Uhr
12,500 Euro
-0,100
-0,79 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TF BANK AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TF BANK AB 5-Tage-Chart
01.07.2022 | 13:16
TF Bank AB (publ): Invitation to the presentation of the Interim report for January - June 2022

STOCKHOLM, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TF Bank AB will publish its interim report for the period January - June 2022 on Tuesday 12 July 2022 at 07.00 CET. We welcome media, institutional investors, analysts and other interested parties to participate in a telephone conference at 08.15 CET.

Agenda (CET)

07.00 - Interim report published

08.15 - Telephone conference with CEO Mattias Carlsson and CFO Mikael Meomuttel who will present the Interim report. It will be possible to ask questions after the presentation.

To follow the telephone conference online go to www.tfbankgroup.com. To participate in the telephone conference, please dial in using the relevant number indicated below approximately 15 minutes before the start of the conference:

SE: +46 (0)8 5055 8366
UK: +44 (0)33 3300 9262

The presentation will be held in Swedish while the material will be in English.

For further information, please contact:
Mikael Meomuttel, CFO and Head of Investor Relations +46 (0) 70 626 95 33

TF Bank in brief
TF Bank was founded 1987 and is an internet-based niche bank offering consumer banking services and e-commerce solutions through a proprietary IT platform with a high degree of automation. Deposit and lending activities are conducted in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Germany and Austria through branch or cross-border banking. The operations are divided into three segments: Consumer Lending, Ecommerce Solutions and Credit Cards. TF Bank is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/tf-bank-ab--publ-/r/tf-bank-ab--publ--invitation-to-the-presentation-of-the-interim-report-for-january---june-2022,c3594714

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/13973/3594714/1599620.pdf

Press release PDF

© 2022 PR Newswire
