

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 06.50 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) is up over 16% at $2.01 CleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK) is up over 14% at $4.49 Lightning eMotors, Inc. (ZEV) is up over 8% at $3.00 Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM) is up over 7% at $27.12 Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA) is up over 6% at $6.41 Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) is up over 5% at $208.44 Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) is up over 5% at $48.16 Belite Bio, Inc (BLTE) is up over 5% at $32.89 Carvana Co. (CVNA) is up over 5% at $23.84 Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (ASPN) is up over 5% at $10.38



In the Red



Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) is down over 12% at $4.03 Kohl's Corporation (KSS) is down over 11% at $31.55 Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) is down over 10% at $4.86 Genworth Financial, Inc. (GNW) is down over 7% at $3.26 Exicure, Inc. (XCUR) is down over 6% at $2.02 Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is down over 5% at $52.50







