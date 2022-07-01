Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Admission to trading of Tekna Holding ASA, on First North NOK (341/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted Tekna Holding ASA, shares to trading on First North NOK, with effect from July 04, 2022. The shares will be traded on the First North NOK segment. Short name: TEKNAo Round lot: 1 Currency: NOK Clearing: CCP cleared Settlement: VPS, Norway ISIN code: NO0010951577 Order book ID: 261461 Market Segment / no: First North NOK / 195 Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table MIC Code: ONSE For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance at telephone + 46 8 405 72 80.