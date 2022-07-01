Anzeige
Freitag, 01.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
News des Tages! Nach dem Kanada-Siegeszug nun der USA-Kick-Off!
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Admission to trading of Tekna Holding ASA, on First North NOK (341/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted Tekna Holding ASA, shares to trading on First
North NOK, with effect from July 04, 2022. 

The shares will be traded on the First North NOK segment.

Short name:      TEKNAo         
Round lot:      1            
Currency:       NOK           
Clearing:       CCP cleared       
Settlement:      VPS, Norway       
ISIN code:      NO0010951577      
Order book ID:    261461         
Market Segment / no: First North NOK / 195  
Tick Size:      MiFID II tick size table
MIC Code:       ONSE          

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance at telephone + 46 8 405 72 80.
