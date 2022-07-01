Focus Financial Partners: Pro Ice Management Group Team to Join Focus Partner Firm Cardinal Point, Enhancing Cardinal Point's U.S. - Canadian Cross-Border Expertise & Establishing Its Presence in Professional Athlete Market

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2022 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that the team from Pro Ice Management Group Inc. ("Pro Ice") will join Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC ("Cardinal Point"). The Pro Ice team is expected to join Cardinal Point in the third quarter of 2022.

The team from Pro Ice provides comprehensive business management, tax planning and family office services focusing on current and former professional hockey players and their families in the United States and Canada. Tyler Skinner, currently the President and CEO of Pro Ice, will join Cardinal Point as Director, Cardinal Point Sports Management. Grant Skinner, Founder and Chairman of Pro Ice, will also join Cardinal Point as Director, Cardinal Point Sports Management. The addition of the Pro Ice team will enhance Cardinal Point's U.S. - Canadian cross-border expertise and establish its presence in the professional athlete market.

The Pro Ice and Cardinal Point teams share common values and substantial expertise in helping clients achieve their financial and life goals. Joining Cardinal Point is a natural next step, enabling the Pro Ice team to enhance the business management, tax planning and family office services they provide to clients, while bolstering Cardinal Point's multi-family office capabilities and providing a pre-eminent brand with which to enter the professional athlete market.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tyler, Grant and the rest of the Pro Ice team to the Cardinal Point family," said Jeff Sheldon, Founder and CEO of Cardinal Point. "Their team is one of the most well recognized in the professional athlete business management and tax planning industry, and we quickly sensed a strong cultural alignment in our commitment to providing exceptional client service. We could not have found a better fit to enhance our cross-border expertise and enter the professional athlete market."

"We are very excited to be joining the Cardinal Point team and are confident that their extensive resources and infrastructure will enhance the value we add to clients," said Tyler Skinner. "We look forward to helping Cardinal Point build out their professional athlete and multi-family office service offerings."

"We are delighted that Tyler and his team will be joining Cardinal Point, enhancing its leadership in cross-border business management and adding a differentiated expertise in working with professional athletes," said Rudy Adolf, Founder, CEO and Chairman of Focus. "This addition is another example of Focus' ability to facilitate business and service expansion through its robust M&A capabilities and deep industry expertise, while also helping to address the succession planning needs of founders."

About Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. is a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms maintain their operational independence, while they benefit from the synergies, scale, economics and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives. For more information about Focus, please visit www.focusfinancialpartners.com.

About Cardinal Point

Cardinal Point is an independent cross-border wealth management firm with offices in both the United States and Canada. Cardinal Point provides personalized investment and estate, tax and cross-border financial planning solutions to affluent individuals and families located in both the United States and Canada. For more information about Cardinal Point, please visit https://cardinalpointwealth.com/.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect Focus' current views with respect to certain current and future events. These forward-looking statements are and will be, subject to many risks, uncertainties and factors relating to Focus' operations and business environment, including the impact of the conflict in Ukraine, which may cause future events to be materially different from these forward-looking statements or anything implied therein. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to Focus on the date of this release. Focus does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any statements expressed or implied therein will not be realized. Additional information on risk factors that could affect Focus may be found in Focus' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

