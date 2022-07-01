Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 01.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
News des Tages! Nach dem Kanada-Siegeszug nun der USA-Kick-Off!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
01.07.2022 | 14:58
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rabbinical Committee: 10,000 Charedi Jews petition the Secretary of State for Education for Freedom of Religion following announcement of new Schools Bill

LONDON, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A petition signed by many thousands of members of the British Orthodox Jewish community was handed in to the Department for Education yesterday, 29 June. The petition reflects the community's sentiments that parts of the new Schools Bill are designed to change religious Jewish institutions to transform them into secular schools, in full contradiction to their freedom of religion.

Petition was delivered to the office of the Secretary of State for Education at 20 Great Smith Street

Centenarian sage and Rabbinical leader, Rabbi Elyokim Schlesinger, President of the RCTCC, signed the cover letter for the petition sent yesterday to the Secretary of State for Education, Nadhim Zahawi MP.

Mr Levi Weiss of the Rabbinical Committee for Traditional Charedi Chinuch (education) RCTCC, said:

"The Charedi (ultra-Orthodox) population in the UK is alarmed about the contents and objectives of the proposed Schools Bill after it became known last month. In London and Manchester, where there are large Charedi populations, many special prayer sessions have been held."

Mr Naftoli Friedman, an executive member of the RCTCC, said:

"We believe the bill aims to transform our religious centres into ordinary schools. The DfE should consider that many current school regulations are in contradiction with our religion."

Members of the community say Ofsted are failing Jewish schools because of their adherence to their religious principles, rather than poor educational or behavioural standards. The community says both juvenile crime issues, as well as low academic achievement, are both rare amongst Orthodox Jewish youth.

Hundreds of the Charedi Jewish community headed by their most senior Rabbis, protested the school bill, two weeks ago outside parliament.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1852253/Rabbinical_Committee.jpg
PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1852254/Petition.jpg

Petition, PeRabbinical Committee

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.