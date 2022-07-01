

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Hyundai Motor America, an arm of Hyundai Motor Company Ltd. (HYMLF.OB) reported decline in its total sales for the first half, second quarter, and for the month of June.



For the six-month period, the automaker sold 343,867 vehicles, compared with 407,135 units reported last year.



In the second quarter, the South Korean firm delivered 184,191 units, less than 240,005, year-over-year basis.



For the month of June, Hyundai sold 63,091 units, a decline of 13 percent, compared with 72,465 units of June, 2021. However, market analysts' had estimated a 15.8 percent decline in June sales.







