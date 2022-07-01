RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2022 / A North Carolina based company, Real Social Equity (Social Equity) aims to take renters out of the market and put them into homes where they can achieve home ownership and earn equity.

In a real estate market of rising rents, rising home prices and rising interest rates, Social Equity has devised a platform that allows people participate in a sort of shared economy. They can share in home ownership by matching people that are compatible with in an app, similar to a dating app.

This sharing principle makes it easier to afford and qualify for a home loan by splitting the mortgage payment up between the people that live in a home.

To secure the financing of the homes, Social Equity has secured a relationship with a nationwide lender with offices across the country.

This month Social Equity launched it pilot program in the Raleigh, North Carolina area with about a dozen potential homeowners. People interested in participating in the pilot program by going to the company website at: https://www.realsocialequity.com and clicking the getting started button.

Although Social Equity has already secured a fair amount of funding, they have stayed true to the sharing economy principles by inviting investors at all levels to participate in the growth of the company by launching a campaign at WeFunder.com. Any person can participate with a minimum of $250 by going to: https://wefunder.com/real.socialequity

Website: realsocialequity.com

Contact:

Jennie Staton

investor-relations@realsocialequity.com

(984)884-6900 Ext. 1157

Media Relations: Sarah Simone

E-mail: Sarah@Pacificartistspr.Com

Phone: (424) 777-2820 Ext: 1177

SOURCE: Real Social Equity

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/707287/Real-Social-Equity-Aims-to-Make-Home-Ownership-Achievable-for-Everyone