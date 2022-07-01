Anzeige
PR Newswire
01.07.2022 | 17:10
37 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invesco Select Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, July 1

Invesco Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Voting Rights and Share Capital

The following shares were in issue at close of business on 30 June 2022:

- 73,360,657 UK Equity Shares of 1p each plus 35,155,775 UK Equity Shares held in Treasury;

- 25,035,784 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each plus 16,156,159 Global Equity Income Shares held in Treasury;

- 4,170,938 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares of 1p each plus 6,437,218 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares held in Treasury; and

- 1,238,254 Managed Liquidity Shares of 1p each plus 9,313,678 Managed Liquidity shares held in Treasury.

The number of votes per share of each class vary with the net asset value (NAV) of the respective underlying portfolio and is determined in accordance with the following formula:

V = A / B

Where

V is the number of votes for each share of a particular class;

A is the portfolio NAV for the relevant share class; and

B is the number of shares of the relevant class in issue (excluding Treasury shares).

The value of A / B (the net asset value per share) for each class is calculated and announced (expressed in pence) daily.

Applying the NAV per share as at 30 June 2022 for each share class the resultant voting rights are as follows:

Shares in issue
(excluding treasury)		NAV appliedVoting Rights
UK Equity Shares 73,360,657178.72p131,110,166
Global Equity Income Shares 25,035,784236.56p59,224,650
Balanced Risk Allocation Shares 4,170,938159.17p6,638,882
Managed Liquidity Shares 1,238,254106.91p1,323,817
Total198,297,515

Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
1 July 2022

Contact:

James Poole

Senior Company Secretary

Invesco Asset Management Limited

0207 543 3559

