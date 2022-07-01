Imaginative Debut Novels Featured in LibraryBub Selection for July

LOS ANGELES, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zadie Smith's 2008 essay "Two Paths for the Novel" examined the dichotomy between what she termed lyrical realism and avant-garde fiction. She considered it unhealthy that at that time, realist fiction had "had the freedom of the highway for some time… with most other exits blocked". David Perlmutter's debut novel Orthicon is, according to a Readers' Favorite review, "the kind of fiction that rarely gets written because animated cartoons blending with the real world seem like the stuff that only Hollywood will dare make". A work of political satire, the short novel was selected as one of the Top 50 indie books of 2020 by readfree.ly, which focuses on new and daring fiction. In The Immortals, E.G. Creel writes an unusual combination of contemporary fantasy thriller with romance. The contemporary aspects of her novel produce a realism-fantasy blend shaped by the author's background in photography.

LibraryBub, an industry first, was established in 2015. It is dedicated to making strong, mutual connections between indie and small-press authors and an extensive network of libraries. Imbued with the enthusiasm and ambition of its founder, Alinka Rutkowska, it works in conjunction with all major libraries. The core commitment of the LibraryBub service is to help librarians to identify acclaimed books from the independent publishing sector.

LibraryBub introduces thousands of librarians to bestselling and award-winning books from the independent publishing sector. These books hold immense potential for enhancing the lives of their readers. Children's author Kelly Yang recalls the encouragement of librarians during her disjointed childhood of moving from place to place. "After I read each book, the wonderful librarians in my school would sit down with me and chat with me about it. They would ask me questions that nobody ever asked me before, questions like 'How did you feel after reading this book?' and 'Did the ending make your heart sing?' I was so moved by their questions and their interest in me. It made me want to read more and I devoured book after book. I felt smart in the library, whereas in class, sometimes I felt a little dumb." Librarians enable writers to make that kind of difference to people's lives, and LibraryBub CEO Alinka Rutkowska considers it a privilege to support them in that role.

Below is this month's selection by category.

FICTION

Literature & Fiction

The Elephant Tooth of '95 by Rana Baydoun ISBN: 978-9948256410

Orthicon by David Perlmutter ISBN: 979-8651995738

Texas Quest by Betty Willis ISBN: 978-1680070859

Science Fiction & Fantasy

The Devil Pulls the Strings by J.W. Zarek ISBN: 978-1736401347

The Immortal by E.G. Creel ISBN: 979-8985040821

L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future, Volume 36 edited by David Farland ISBN: 978-1619866591

Trials of the Serpent God (Book One of the Tomes of Pirudus series) by C.L. Simchick ISBN: 979-8732245974

Children's

Cats Are Not Stupider on Jupiter: Vacuum Man vs. Cats (Book Two of the Mighty and Brennon series) by Alexis Cleoford ISBN: 978-1979672832

David and Rusty's Pirate Adventure by Maggie Grinnell ISBN: 978-1495193736

NON-FICTION

Biographies & Memoirs

The Razing of the Id: Vignettes of my life by Larry M. Binion ISBN: 979-8477248292

Business

Everyone Is an Entrepreneur: selling economic self-determination in a post-Soviet world by Gregory V. Diehl ISBN: 978-1945884597

Religion & Spirituality

Back to God, Away from Religion by Gopi Menon ISBN: 979-8522234980

What If Jesus Were a Coach? by Michael Taylor ISBN: 978-1736636916

Self-Help

Business, Life and the Universe: Volume 6 by Corey Poirier ISBN: 978-1777704926

Feminine Masculine Balance: a paradigm shift for a peaceful and abundant society by Jacqueline McLeod ISBN: 978-1544511566

Children's

The Moon: 20 questions kids ask about the earth's constant companion by Yvonne Krishnan ISBN: 979-8680070017

Clifford Browder, historical novelist, speaks of his delight with the LibraryBub service. "I've never had exposure like this. The two LibraryBub newsletters mentioning Dark Knowledge, my novel about the slave trade in New York, were opened by librarians almost 5,000 times, and the Amazon link for the book was clicked more than 400 times. And the book was listed in LibraryBub press releases picked up by ABC, CBS and NBC."

Librarians are asked to sign up for LibraryBub at http://librarybub.com/

Independent publishers should visit http://librarybub.com/authors/ to submit their books for consideration.

