NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment due to share distribution and ticker change in WithSecure (10/22)

The Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of WithSecure Oyj (WithSecure) held on May 31, 2022, approved a distribution of shares in F-Secure Oyj (F-Secure) whereby every one (1) share in WithSecure entitle to one (1) share in F-Secure. The Ex-date July 1, 2022. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of regular forwards in WithSecure (FSC1V3). For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1077431