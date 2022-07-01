Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 01.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
News des Tages! Nach dem Kanada-Siegeszug nun der USA-Kick-Off!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 928744 ISIN: FI0009801310 Ticker-Symbol: DTV 
Tradegate
01.07.22
16:28 Uhr
2,460 Euro
-2,570
-51,09 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WITHSECURE OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WITHSECURE OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,5202,55518:55
2,5202,55518:55
GlobeNewswire
01.07.2022 | 17:53
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment due to share distribution and ticker change in WithSecure (10/22)

The Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of WithSecure Oyj (WithSecure) held on
May 31, 2022, approved a distribution of shares in F-Secure Oyj (F-Secure)
whereby every one (1) share in WithSecure entitle to one (1) share in F-Secure.
The Ex-date July 1, 2022. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a
re-calculation of regular forwards in WithSecure (FSC1V3). 

For further information, please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1077431
WITHSECURE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.