EUROAPI (Paris:EAPI) announces that, ahead of the publication of its 2022 half-yearly financial report on September 1st, 2022, it has made available financial information relating to the first half of 2021, including its historical half-year income statement and restated half-year adjusted performance measures including certain reclassifications within net sales disclosures for the period for comparability purposes with 2022. The Company has also included the same information for the full year 2021. This information can be found on the "Investors" page of EUROAPI's website: https://www.euroapi.com/en/investors/publications-and-events/investor-presentations

EUROAPI's 2022 half-year results will be published on September 1, 2022.

EUROAPI is focused on reinventing active ingredient solutions to sustainably meet customers' and patients' needs around the world. We are a leading player in active pharmaceutical ingredients with approximately 200 products in our portfolio, offering a large span of technologies, while developing innovative molecules through our Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) activities.

Taking action for health by enabling access to essential therapies inspires our 3,350 people every day. With strong research and development capabilities and six manufacturing sites all located in Europe, EUROAPI ensures API manufacturing of the highest quality to supply customers in more than 80 countries. EUROAPI is listed on Euronext Paris (Ticker: EAPI ISIN: FR0014008VX5). Find out more at www.euroapi.com

