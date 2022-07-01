Anzeige
PR Newswire
01.07.2022 | 18:10
TwentyFour Income Fund - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, July 1

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128 )

(LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)

Net Asset Value per Share

FUND NAMENAVISINNAV DATE
TwentyFour Income Fund Limited102.53 GG00B90J5Z9530th June 2022

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited announces the following unaudited, estimated net asset value per share as at 30thJune 2022

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Ireland) Limited

Michelle Wallace +353 1 542 2184

Date 01stJuly 2022

