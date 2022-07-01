Anzeige
Freitag, 01.07.2022
News des Tages! Nach dem Kanada-Siegeszug nun der USA-Kick-Off!
WKN: A2JN55 ISIN: FR0013341781 
Frankfurt
01.07.22
08:11 Uhr
3,255 Euro
-0,030
-0,91 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
2CRSI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
2CRSI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,0903,29018:58
Dow Jones News
01.07.2022 | 18:16
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

2CRSi SA 2CRSi SA: Annual results will be released on 11 July 2022 01-Jul-2022 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Annual results will be released on 11 July 2022

Strasbourg (France), July 1, 2022 - 2CRSi (ISIN: FR0013341781), designer and manufacturer of high-performance, energy-efficient computer servers, announces its consolidated annual results will be released on 11 July 2022, after market.

- END -

About 2CRSi

Founded in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi group develops, produces and sells customised, high-performance and environment-friendly servers. In the 2021-22 financial year, the Group generated revenue of EUR182 million. The Group today has around 400 employees and markets its offer of innovative solutions (processing, storage and network) in more than 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781). For further information please visit: www.2crsi.com.

Contacts 

2CRSi          Actifin         Actifin 
Joseph Gonnachon    Simon Derbanne     Mathias Jordan 
Chief Marketing Officer Financial Communication Financial PR 
investors@2crsi.com   sderbanne@actifin.fr  mjordan@actifin.fr 
+33 (0)3 68 41 10 70  +33 (0)1 56 88 11 14  +33 (0)1 56 88 11 26

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: 2CRSi: Annual results will be released on 11 July 2022 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     2CRSi SA 
         32, rue Jacobi-Netter 
         67200 Strasbourg 
         France 
Phone:      +33 3 68 41 10 70 
E-mail:     investors@2crsi.com 
Internet:    www.2crsi.com 
ISIN:      FR0013341781 
Euronext Ticker: 2CRSI 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1389335 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1389335 01-Jul-2022 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1389335&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 01, 2022 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
© 2022 Dow Jones News