2CRSi SA: Annual results will be released on 11 July 2022

Strasbourg (France), July 1, 2022

Annual results will be released on 11 July 2022

Strasbourg (France), July 1, 2022 - 2CRSi (ISIN: FR0013341781), designer and manufacturer of high-performance, energy-efficient computer servers, announces its consolidated annual results will be released on 11 July 2022, after market.

About 2CRSi

Founded in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi group develops, produces and sells customised, high-performance and environment-friendly servers. In the 2021-22 financial year, the Group generated revenue of EUR182 million. The Group today has around 400 employees and markets its offer of innovative solutions (processing, storage and network) in more than 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781). For further information please visit: www.2crsi.com.

Contacts

2CRSi Actifin Actifin Joseph Gonnachon Simon Derbanne Mathias Jordan Chief Marketing Officer Financial Communication Financial PR investors@2crsi.com sderbanne@actifin.fr mjordan@actifin.fr +33 (0)3 68 41 10 70 +33 (0)1 56 88 11 14 +33 (0)1 56 88 11 26

