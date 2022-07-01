

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's consumer price inflation continued to increase in June, mainly driven by higher prices of motor fuels, energy and food products, preliminary data from Statistics Poland showed on Friday.



Consumer price inflation rose to 15.6 percent in June from 13.9 percent in May.



Prices of fuels for personal transport advanced 46.7 percent annually in June.



Price of electricity, gas and other fuel prices grew 35.3 percent and of food and non-alcoholic beverages gained 14.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 1.5 percent in June.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de