Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation 01-Jul-2022

Rights & Issues Investment Trust plc

("the Company")

LEI: 2138002AWAM93Z6BP574

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

The Company confirms that it is currently in a closed period (in accordance with the provisions of the EU Market Abuse Regulation) in relation to the announcement of the Company's interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2022, expected to be made on or around 2 August 2022.

The Company further confirms that all inside information which the Directors and the Company may have had to the date of this announcement has been notified to a Regulatory Information Service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during this closed period.

For further information please contact:

Nicola Board

01245 398950

Maitland Administration Services Limited, Company Secretary

