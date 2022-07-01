Anzeige
Freitag, 01.07.2022
News des Tages! Nach dem Kanada-Siegeszug nun der USA-Kick-Off!
WKN: A0MSXE ISIN: GB0007392078 Ticker-Symbol:  
Dow Jones News
01.07.2022 | 19:43
Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation 01-Jul-2022 / 18:12 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Rights & Issues Investment Trust plc

("the Company")

LEI: 2138002AWAM93Z6BP574

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

The Company confirms that it is currently in a closed period (in accordance with the provisions of the EU Market Abuse Regulation) in relation to the announcement of the Company's interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2022, expected to be made on or around 2 August 2022.

The Company further confirms that all inside information which the Directors and the Company may have had to the date of this announcement has been notified to a Regulatory Information Service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during this closed period.

For further information please contact:

Nicola Board

01245 398950

Maitland Administration Services Limited, Company Secretary

ISIN:      GB0007392078 
Category Code: CMC 
TIDM:      RIII 
LEI Code:    2138002AWAM93Z6BP574 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  172214 
EQS News ID:  1389425 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1389425&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 01, 2022 13:12 ET (17:12 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
