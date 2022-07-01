Hamburg, Germany--(Newsfile Corp. - July 1, 2022) - Hamburg-based studio ATELIER SO opens a new exhibition at the historic Ballindamm 17 site, unveiling a 12-meter-long mural by Shuk Orani, a multimedia artist and conceptionist.

The painting is one of Orani's many abstract expressionist works that explore the relationship between space and time. The mural will be on display for a limited time only, as it will soon be hidden behind masonry and plaster as part of the building's ongoing restoration.





Shuk Orani stands in front of his mural at the Ballindamm 17 site in Hamburg, Germany.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8721/129788_ToPublishSO-B17-N-s.jpg

The studio invites the public to experience this unique moment in art history, which brings together architecture and painting in a fascinating way. Media and cultural professionals are welcome to attend, and no registration is required.

"I am primarily concerned with questions of origin, questions of power systems that evoke distress and limitation through system structures," says Orani, describing his work. "With regard to the need for superordinate and transcendent synergies, I investigate within my work how the protection of nature can succeed.

Time: The exhibition will stay open until July 24, 2022. Visitors can schedule an appointment to go to the site any day between 10 am and 6 pm.

Address: Ballindamm 17, 20095 Hamburg, Germany.

About ATELIER SO:

ATELIER SO is a Hamburg-based art and design studio that specializes in creating site-specific art projects, installations, and Art integrations in the property and murals. Founded in 2010, ATELIER SO is listed on New York-based ArtNet.Com, a leading online resource for the international art market, which describes ATELIER SO as "a lively place where new ideas are developed and implemented."

About Shuk Orani:

Shuk Orani is a multimedia artist and conceptionist based in Hamburg, Germany. His work has been shown in exhibitions and art fairs throughout Europe, the United Kingdom, the United States, and China, Among others. His work has been on display at MOCA - Museum of Contemporary Art in Beijing, Louvre Museum Paris, and Sotheby's Hamburg. Orani has created oil paintings, sculptures, graphic, photographs and digital artworks, and photographs. He says his artwork often reflects "his positive outlook on life and the creative potential of humanity." He believes that art can have a moving, demanding, and satisfying power that can improve life. Orani's work often deals with social and political issues, such as the relationship between space and time, the environment, and human nature.

For more information, please visit Orani's website: https://shukorani.com/

Press Contact:

Ardiana Orani

a.orani@artintecture.com

Tel: +4915755557362

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/129788