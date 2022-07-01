Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - July 1, 2022) - Bastiano Farran will be an executive producer and actor in the new upcoming comedy feature 'Holiday Twist'. Bastiano's return to entertainment after his achievements in the business world might have a positive impact on the project.

Bastiano Farran

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8677/129611_129611.jpg

Holiday Twist will star Kelly Stables, Neal McDonough, and Alison Eastwood in pivotal roles. It is written by Stephanie Garvin (The Trial of the Chicago 7) of ETM Pictures who will also direct, and produced by Scott Rosenfet from the best selling holiday film 'Home Alone', along with Garvin, Amanda Archer, Nick Theurer and Joe Dadic. Holiday Twist centers on Stables' character, a Grinchy workaholic CEO whose whole world comes crashing down, before, with help from a Supermarket Santa and a little holiday magic, she realizes the key to letting go of her painful past is to become the twinkling light that both her town and her family needs.

After shying away from the spotlight for a few years, in 2020 Bastiano Farran (B-Live Tv Show) made an appearance in 2020 as a guest actor in the movie 'Bad Boys for Life'. Bastiano initially boarded Holiday Twist in the role of Philip, a 'Hot Driver'. Upon viewing the script and meeting the "great team", he decided to become one of the Executive Producers for the film. Bastiano stacked notable achievements in the business and technology world, ranging from founding SMI, which grew to a 4.8 Billion Dollars industry leader after its acquisition, to building over 16 Billion Dollars of tech products. This experience is unique to the entertainment world and might benefit projects he boards.

'Holiday Twist' is currently filming, and it is slated to release later this year. The team behind this film has a record of blockbusters and classics.

Media Contact:

Contact Person: Mellisa Ferrari

Owner: Ferrari Group

Company: Stage Infinity LLC

Location: 3753 Howard Hughes Parkway, Las Vegas, Nevada 89169

Email: info@stageinfinity.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/129611