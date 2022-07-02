Cleantech Building Materials: Grant of Options

2 July 2022

CLEANTECH BUILDING MATERIALS PLC, NASDAQ FIRST NORTH GROWTH MARKET, COPENHAGEN

TICKER: CBM

Cleantech Building Materials plc

GRANT OF OPTIONS

Cleantech Building Materials plc ("CBM" or the "Company") is advancing on its strategy to build the first Accoya Wood factory in China ("Project"). As the Project transitions to a build and operate phase, the Company recognises the importance of retaining and rewarding key persons. Accordingly CBM has today granted new options under the Cleantech Building Materials PLC 2021 Unapproved Share Option Scheme to certain members of its senior management team and senior advisors ("Options") to subscribe for up to an aggregate of 961,028 ordinary shares of £0.10 each in the Company.





All of the Options have the same terms which include an exercise price of €0.42, a vesting period under which a third of the Options granted are exercisable from 2 July 2023, and the remaining two thirds are exercisable in two tranches of one third each upon the completion of defined conditions. The Options granted have an expiry date of seven years from 2 July 2022 and any Options not exercised will lapse at that date.

