Another bad week for ATX TR, which finished the first half of 2022 with a loss of 22.88 percent. News came from voestalpine (2), Andritz (3), RBI, CA Immo, Wienerberger (2); Warimpex, UBM and Zumtobel. Next week the July Stock Market Tournaments starts. http://www.boerse-social.com/tournament. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR down -3,52% to 6.019,8 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at -23,3%. Up to now there were 62 days with a positive and 65 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 27,05% away, from the low 1,36%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2022 is Wednesday with 0,47%, the weakest is Thursday with -0,92%. These are the best-performers this week: UBM 8% in front of Marinomed Biotech 3,5% and Zumtobel 3,07%. And the following stocks performed worst: ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...