Coming from the Phoenix platform, LuckyCoin (LKC) is here to bring people out of the post-pandemic economic crisis with its financial services, lottery features, and more. Its native token LKC will be listed on LBank Exchange at 18:00 (UTC+8) on July 4, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing LuckyCoin

EF GLOBAL VTOL LLC was founded by successful entrepreneurs all over the world to transform the application potential of eVTOL (electrical Vertical Take Off and Landing) technology into reality. The team members are from the United States, Latin America, the Middle East and Asia who are interested in new trends and technologies that can change the world. The concept of Phoenix and the related cryptocurrency LuckyCoin (LKC) are born from that ambition.

Like a fire Phoenix resurrecting from the ashes, spreading its wings to the sky and shining as bright as the sun, LuckyCoin is an opportunity for an economy to emerge from the pandemic, getting stronger after overcoming the test of nature.

Building a community of companions that walk together in finance and get rich together, LuckyCoin brings people out of the post-pandemic economic crisis, like a phoenix rising from the ashes, changing to become richer and more prosperous. With a mission to support and develop the community, LuckyCoin wants to bring the message that: "Wherever there is LuckyCoin - financial services for the community, there is prosperity and luck".

In addition, with its lottery features, users will be able to purchase lottery tickets for the opportunity of winning rewards. Users with a minimum value of 50,000 LKC per account will be able to buy an unlimited number of tickets, but up to 100 tickets at a time (1 purchase), and enjoy discounts when buying it.

LuckyCoin has maximum security protection and is developed based on the great progress of blockchain technology. Its exchange system and distributed lottery is extremely smart, transparent and safe to bring maximum benefits to all participants and to the community. With all these services and feature, LuckyCoin will help EF GLOBAL VTOL LLC become a leading brand in online game services and in application of Urban Air Mobility (UAM) using eVTOL technology.

About LKC Token

Based on BEP-20, LKC has a total supply of 1 quadrillion (i.e. 1,000,000,000,000,000) tokens, of which 38% is provided for community, 15% is allocated to founders, 5% is allocated to technical team, 15% is provided for concentrated sales, 10% is allocated to development team, 5% will be used for marketing, 10% is provided for service and production, and the rest 2% is allocated for legal and advisory cost.

The LKC token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 18:00 (UTC+8) on July 4, 2022, investors who are interested in LuckyCoin investment can easily buy and sell LKC token on LBank Exchange by then. The listing of LKC token on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 7 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

