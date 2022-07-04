- (PLX AI) - Schneider Electric signs binding agreement for the divestment of Schneider Electric Russia to local management.
- • Closing of the transaction will be subject to regulatory approvals and satisfaction of other closing conditions
- • For full year 2021, Schneider Electric generated approximately 2% of its total sales in Russia
- • Says to write-off up to EUR 300 million of net book value and to make a non-cash reversal of the currency translation reserve associated with these activities currently estimated at EUR 17 million
