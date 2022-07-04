BWA Group PLC - Issue of Equity and Director / PDMR Shareholdings

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF REGULATION 11 OF THE MARKET ABUSE (AMENDMENT) (EU EXIT) REGULATIONS 2019/310.

4 July 2022

BWA Group PLC

("BWA" or the "Company")

Issue of Equity and Director / PDMR Shareholdings

BWA Group plc [AQSE: BWAP], which has mineral exploration licences in both Cameroon and Canada at various stages of development and is quoted on London's AQSE Growth Market, announces that it has allotted a total of 3,350,000 ordinary shares of 0.5 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"), at a price of 0.5 pence per share, in part settlement of fees due to current Directors in respect of the quarter ended 30 June 2022 (the "New Shares").

Application will be made for the New Shares to be admitted to trading on the AQSE Growth Market and admission is expected to become effective on 7 July 2022 ("Admission").

Following this issue, the Directors' interests in the enlarged issued share capital of the Company are as follows:

Director Number of New Shares Total Ordinary Shares Held % of Ordinary Shares Held Richard Battersby 1,050,000 94,676,314 23.44 Alex Borrelli 625,000 31,316,561 7.75 James Butterfield 1,050,000 53,419,739 13.23 James Hogg 625,000 3,625,001 0.90

Total Voting Rights

Following Admission, the Company will have 403,847,891 Ordinary Shares in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury. Following Admission, the figure of 403,847,891 Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Directors of BWA are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

Ends -

For further information:

BWA Group PLC

Richard Battersby

Chairman +44 7836 238172

enquiries@bwagroupplc.com

Allenby Capital Limited

Corporate Adviser

Nick Harriss/Freddie Wooding

+44 20 3328 5656

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

Details of the persons discharging managerial responsibilities / persons closely associated

Name Richard Battersby Alex Borrelli James Butterfield James Hogg Reason for notification Director of BWA Group plc Director of BWA Group plc Director of BWA Group plc Director of BWA Group plc Initial Initial Initial Initial Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction

platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor BWA Group plc

BWA Group plc BWA Group plc BWA Group plc LEI 213800XG3K7PTAAG8630 213800XG3K7PTAAG8630 213800XG3K7PTAAG8630 213800XG3K7PTAAG8630 Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 0.5p each Ordinary shares of 0.5p each Ordinary shares of 0.5p each Ordinary shares of 0.5p each Identification code ISIN: GB0033877555 ISIN: GB0033877555 ISIN: GB0033877555 ISIN: GB0033877555 Nature of the transaction Allotment of Ordinary Shares in part settlement of remuneration Allotment of Ordinary Shares in part settlement of remuneration Allotment of Ordinary Shares in part settlement of remuneration Allotment of Ordinary Shares in part settlement of remuneration Price(s) and

volume(s) 1,050,000

Ordinary Shares at 0.5p per share 625,000 Ordinary Shares at 0.5p per share 1,050,000

Ordinary Shares at 0.5p per share 625,000 Ordinary Shares at 0.5p per share Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price N/A N/A N/A N/A Date of the transaction 4 July 2022 4 July 2022 4 July 2022 4 July 2022 Place of the transaction N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ends -