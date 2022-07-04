abrdn Property Income Trust Limited - Purchase of Own Ordinary Shares
PR Newswire
London, July 1
4 July 2022
abrdn Property Income Trust Limited ("the Company")
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84
PURCHASE OF OWN ORDINARY SHARES
On 1 July 2022 the Company purchased 1,250,000 Ordinary Shares at a price of 78.46 pence per share. These shares will be held in treasury.
Following the transaction, the Company's issued ordinary share capital comprises:
390,052,152 Issued Ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares)
16,813,267 Ordinary shares held in treasury
406,865,419 Issued Ordinary shares (including treasury shares)
The total number of voting rights in the Company is 390,052,152 and this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
All Enquiries:
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745385