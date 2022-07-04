Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 04.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Geniale Übernahme - NFT Technologies im Fokus der Anleger!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YAV3 ISIN: GB00B41H7391 Ticker-Symbol: 21W 
Frankfurt
01.07.22
08:39 Uhr
3,860 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
REDDE NORTHGATE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REDDE NORTHGATE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,9404,08009:18
PR Newswire
04.07.2022 | 08:04
51 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, July 3

4 July 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 1 July 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 78,462
Weighted average purchase price paid: 340.0068 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 343 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 337.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 5,501,446 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 240,589,977, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 1 July 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
1343337.50 08:38:2000059818022TRLO0LSE
126337.50 08:38:2000059818023TRLO0LSE
523337.50 08:38:2000059818024TRLO0LSE
1653337.50 08:40:4700059818075TRLO0LSE
292337.50 08:40:4700059818076TRLO0LSE
1758338.50 09:01:3000059818765TRLO0LSE
1887341.00 09:45:0200059820965TRLO0LSE
779341.00 09:54:0900059821676TRLO0LSE
1174341.00 09:54:0900059821677TRLO0LSE
500341.00 09:54:0900059821678TRLO0LSE
1197340.50 10:00:0000059821923TRLO0LSE
485340.50 10:00:0000059821924TRLO0LSE
500340.50 10:06:1700059822205TRLO0LSE
440340.50 10:06:1700059822206TRLO0LSE
500340.50 10:06:1700059822207TRLO0LSE
500340.50 10:06:1700059822208TRLO0LSE
341340.50 10:06:1700059822209TRLO0LSE
224340.50 10:06:1700059822210TRLO0LSE
1876340.50 10:18:1000059822775TRLO0LSE
134340.00 10:45:2200059823733TRLO0LSE
1714340.00 10:45:2200059823734TRLO0LSE
460340.50 11:06:0200059824236TRLO0LSE
700340.50 11:06:0200059824237TRLO0LSE
635340.50 11:06:0200059824238TRLO0LSE
218340.00 11:09:4500059824319TRLO0LSE
1447340.00 11:09:4500059824320TRLO0LSE
352340.50 11:09:4500059824321TRLO0LSE
700340.50 11:32:0300059824924TRLO0LSE
820340.50 11:32:0300059824925TRLO0LSE
216340.50 11:32:0300059824926TRLO0LSE
1007341.00 11:40:1800059825327TRLO0LSE
940341.00 11:40:1800059825328TRLO0LSE
766340.50 11:42:1800059825448TRLO0LSE
1123340.50 11:42:1800059825449TRLO0LSE
1285339.00 11:53:4500059826132TRLO0LSE
466339.00 11:53:4500059826133TRLO0LSE
1883337.50 12:44:5600059828459TRLO0LSE
1230337.50 12:47:2000059828562TRLO0LSE
509337.50 12:47:2000059828563TRLO0LSE
86337.50 12:53:3800059828765TRLO0LSE
500338.50 13:00:3900059829212TRLO0LSE
500338.50 13:03:3900059829276TRLO0LSE
58338.50 13:03:3900059829277TRLO0LSE
77338.50 13:16:2600059829849TRLO0LSE
1945339.00 13:21:4700059830380TRLO0LSE
29339.00 13:31:4700059830844TRLO0LSE
344339.00 13:31:4700059830845TRLO0LSE
10339.50 13:33:4600059830939TRLO0LSE
328339.50 13:33:4600059830940TRLO0LSE
147340.00 13:36:0300059831008TRLO0LSE
147340.00 13:36:1700059831014TRLO0LSE
700340.00 13:37:1000059831040TRLO0LSE
577340.00 13:37:1000059831041TRLO0LSE
153340.00 13:37:1000059831042TRLO0LSE
508339.50 13:47:2900059831400TRLO0LSE
198339.50 13:47:3000059831401TRLO0LSE
82339.50 13:47:3000059831402TRLO0LSE
700339.50 13:47:3000059831403TRLO0LSE
236339.50 13:47:3000059831404TRLO0LSE
36339.50 13:47:3000059831405TRLO0LSE
700339.50 13:47:3000059831406TRLO0LSE
700339.50 13:47:3000059831407TRLO0LSE
529339.50 13:47:3000059831408TRLO0LSE
607340.50 14:21:1300059832857TRLO0LSE
500340.50 14:21:1300059832858TRLO0LSE
500340.50 14:21:1300059832859TRLO0LSE
634340.50 14:21:3000059832867TRLO0LSE
390340.50 14:21:3000059832868TRLO0LSE
39340.50 14:22:2000059832890TRLO0LSE
587340.50 14:23:2000059832909TRLO0LSE
703340.50 14:23:2000059832910TRLO0LSE
746340.50 14:23:2000059832911TRLO0LSE
1283340.00 14:26:0000059833083TRLO0LSE
1779341.50 14:33:3700059833707TRLO0LSE
1098341.00 14:34:0100059833731TRLO0LSE
95341.00 14:34:0100059833732TRLO0LSE
131341.00 14:34:0100059833733TRLO0LSE
617341.00 14:34:0100059833734TRLO0LSE
427341.00 14:35:0000059833786TRLO0LSE
1336341.00 14:35:0000059833787TRLO0LSE
500341.50 14:41:1300059834196TRLO0LSE
500341.50 14:41:1300059834197TRLO0LSE
500341.50 14:43:1300059834311TRLO0LSE
1379341.00 14:43:2800059834316TRLO0LSE
607341.00 14:43:2800059834317TRLO0LSE
500343.00 15:00:1000059836001TRLO0LSE
1739342.50 15:00:1000059836003TRLO0LSE
500343.00 15:00:1000059836004TRLO0LSE
734342.00 15:02:1600059836191TRLO0LSE
1100342.00 15:02:1600059836192TRLO0LSE
1799340.50 15:11:4200059836981TRLO0LSE
509340.00 15:24:0200059837919TRLO0LSE
1466340.00 15:24:0200059837920TRLO0LSE
152339.50 15:32:3200059838455TRLO0LSE
1876339.50 15:32:3200059838456TRLO0LSE
1773339.50 15:32:3200059838457TRLO0LSE
1569339.00 15:37:1000059838776TRLO0LSE
147339.00 15:37:1000059838777TRLO0LSE
2068339.00 15:52:4700059839707TRLO0LSE
930339.50 15:57:2300059840054TRLO0LSE
976339.50 15:57:2300059840055TRLO0LSE
16340.00 16:07:1000059840645TRLO0LSE
661340.00 16:07:1000059840646TRLO0LSE
369340.00 16:07:1000059840647TRLO0LSE
1877340.00 16:08:2000059840737TRLO0LSE
129339.50 16:21:0200059841833TRLO0LSE
180339.50 16:22:2200059841927TRLO0LSE
441339.50 16:23:2900059841995TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Tilly Abraham +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

REDDE NORTHGATE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.