Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

4 July 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 1 July 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 78,462 Weighted average purchase price paid : 340.0068 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 343 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 337.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 5,501,446 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 240,589,977, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 1 July 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 1343 337.50 08:38:20 00059818022TRLO0 LSE 126 337.50 08:38:20 00059818023TRLO0 LSE 523 337.50 08:38:20 00059818024TRLO0 LSE 1653 337.50 08:40:47 00059818075TRLO0 LSE 292 337.50 08:40:47 00059818076TRLO0 LSE 1758 338.50 09:01:30 00059818765TRLO0 LSE 1887 341.00 09:45:02 00059820965TRLO0 LSE 779 341.00 09:54:09 00059821676TRLO0 LSE 1174 341.00 09:54:09 00059821677TRLO0 LSE 500 341.00 09:54:09 00059821678TRLO0 LSE 1197 340.50 10:00:00 00059821923TRLO0 LSE 485 340.50 10:00:00 00059821924TRLO0 LSE 500 340.50 10:06:17 00059822205TRLO0 LSE 440 340.50 10:06:17 00059822206TRLO0 LSE 500 340.50 10:06:17 00059822207TRLO0 LSE 500 340.50 10:06:17 00059822208TRLO0 LSE 341 340.50 10:06:17 00059822209TRLO0 LSE 224 340.50 10:06:17 00059822210TRLO0 LSE 1876 340.50 10:18:10 00059822775TRLO0 LSE 134 340.00 10:45:22 00059823733TRLO0 LSE 1714 340.00 10:45:22 00059823734TRLO0 LSE 460 340.50 11:06:02 00059824236TRLO0 LSE 700 340.50 11:06:02 00059824237TRLO0 LSE 635 340.50 11:06:02 00059824238TRLO0 LSE 218 340.00 11:09:45 00059824319TRLO0 LSE 1447 340.00 11:09:45 00059824320TRLO0 LSE 352 340.50 11:09:45 00059824321TRLO0 LSE 700 340.50 11:32:03 00059824924TRLO0 LSE 820 340.50 11:32:03 00059824925TRLO0 LSE 216 340.50 11:32:03 00059824926TRLO0 LSE 1007 341.00 11:40:18 00059825327TRLO0 LSE 940 341.00 11:40:18 00059825328TRLO0 LSE 766 340.50 11:42:18 00059825448TRLO0 LSE 1123 340.50 11:42:18 00059825449TRLO0 LSE 1285 339.00 11:53:45 00059826132TRLO0 LSE 466 339.00 11:53:45 00059826133TRLO0 LSE 1883 337.50 12:44:56 00059828459TRLO0 LSE 1230 337.50 12:47:20 00059828562TRLO0 LSE 509 337.50 12:47:20 00059828563TRLO0 LSE 86 337.50 12:53:38 00059828765TRLO0 LSE 500 338.50 13:00:39 00059829212TRLO0 LSE 500 338.50 13:03:39 00059829276TRLO0 LSE 58 338.50 13:03:39 00059829277TRLO0 LSE 77 338.50 13:16:26 00059829849TRLO0 LSE 1945 339.00 13:21:47 00059830380TRLO0 LSE 29 339.00 13:31:47 00059830844TRLO0 LSE 344 339.00 13:31:47 00059830845TRLO0 LSE 10 339.50 13:33:46 00059830939TRLO0 LSE 328 339.50 13:33:46 00059830940TRLO0 LSE 147 340.00 13:36:03 00059831008TRLO0 LSE 147 340.00 13:36:17 00059831014TRLO0 LSE 700 340.00 13:37:10 00059831040TRLO0 LSE 577 340.00 13:37:10 00059831041TRLO0 LSE 153 340.00 13:37:10 00059831042TRLO0 LSE 508 339.50 13:47:29 00059831400TRLO0 LSE 198 339.50 13:47:30 00059831401TRLO0 LSE 82 339.50 13:47:30 00059831402TRLO0 LSE 700 339.50 13:47:30 00059831403TRLO0 LSE 236 339.50 13:47:30 00059831404TRLO0 LSE 36 339.50 13:47:30 00059831405TRLO0 LSE 700 339.50 13:47:30 00059831406TRLO0 LSE 700 339.50 13:47:30 00059831407TRLO0 LSE 529 339.50 13:47:30 00059831408TRLO0 LSE 607 340.50 14:21:13 00059832857TRLO0 LSE 500 340.50 14:21:13 00059832858TRLO0 LSE 500 340.50 14:21:13 00059832859TRLO0 LSE 634 340.50 14:21:30 00059832867TRLO0 LSE 390 340.50 14:21:30 00059832868TRLO0 LSE 39 340.50 14:22:20 00059832890TRLO0 LSE 587 340.50 14:23:20 00059832909TRLO0 LSE 703 340.50 14:23:20 00059832910TRLO0 LSE 746 340.50 14:23:20 00059832911TRLO0 LSE 1283 340.00 14:26:00 00059833083TRLO0 LSE 1779 341.50 14:33:37 00059833707TRLO0 LSE 1098 341.00 14:34:01 00059833731TRLO0 LSE 95 341.00 14:34:01 00059833732TRLO0 LSE 131 341.00 14:34:01 00059833733TRLO0 LSE 617 341.00 14:34:01 00059833734TRLO0 LSE 427 341.00 14:35:00 00059833786TRLO0 LSE 1336 341.00 14:35:00 00059833787TRLO0 LSE 500 341.50 14:41:13 00059834196TRLO0 LSE 500 341.50 14:41:13 00059834197TRLO0 LSE 500 341.50 14:43:13 00059834311TRLO0 LSE 1379 341.00 14:43:28 00059834316TRLO0 LSE 607 341.00 14:43:28 00059834317TRLO0 LSE 500 343.00 15:00:10 00059836001TRLO0 LSE 1739 342.50 15:00:10 00059836003TRLO0 LSE 500 343.00 15:00:10 00059836004TRLO0 LSE 734 342.00 15:02:16 00059836191TRLO0 LSE 1100 342.00 15:02:16 00059836192TRLO0 LSE 1799 340.50 15:11:42 00059836981TRLO0 LSE 509 340.00 15:24:02 00059837919TRLO0 LSE 1466 340.00 15:24:02 00059837920TRLO0 LSE 152 339.50 15:32:32 00059838455TRLO0 LSE 1876 339.50 15:32:32 00059838456TRLO0 LSE 1773 339.50 15:32:32 00059838457TRLO0 LSE 1569 339.00 15:37:10 00059838776TRLO0 LSE 147 339.00 15:37:10 00059838777TRLO0 LSE 2068 339.00 15:52:47 00059839707TRLO0 LSE 930 339.50 15:57:23 00059840054TRLO0 LSE 976 339.50 15:57:23 00059840055TRLO0 LSE 16 340.00 16:07:10 00059840645TRLO0 LSE 661 340.00 16:07:10 00059840646TRLO0 LSE 369 340.00 16:07:10 00059840647TRLO0 LSE 1877 340.00 16:08:20 00059840737TRLO0 LSE 129 339.50 16:21:02 00059841833TRLO0 LSE 180 339.50 16:22:22 00059841927TRLO0 LSE 441 339.50 16:23:29 00059841995TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com