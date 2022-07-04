REMINDER: Public Offer of IPAS "INDEXO" shares - via Auction

IPAS "INDEXO" share (ISIN code LV0000101863) public offer subscription process is launched on June 28, 2022 at 10:00 EEST. The Subscription process closing date is July 11, 2022 at 15:30* EEST. Up to 535,000 shares are being publicly offered. The Offer price is 14 EUR per one share. The Offering is directed to retail investors in Latvia and Estonia (the Retail Offering) and to Existing Shareholders (the Shareholder Offering). More information on the Offering allocation available in section 4.8 of IPAS "INDEXO" Prospectus. The Offering will be carried out using the Stock Exchange Trading system. Market: RSE Equities IPO (Genium INET trading system) Order book: INDEXOIPO (ISIN code: LV0000101863) Start of the Offer period: June 28, 2022 10:00 End of the Offer Period: July 11, 2022 15:30* *Taking into account that the subscription order collection deadline might differ depending on the bank chosen by the investor, IPAS "INDEXO" recommends investors to place the subscription orders by July 11 at 12:00. Settlement date for the Subscription: July 14, 2022 The minimum subscription amount per investor is 1 share. However, there is no limit for the maximum amount of share subscription. All Nasdaq Riga Members, having access to Genium INET trading system may participate in the offering by submitting Subscription orders on own account or on behalf of its clients. More information and instructions for the investors about how to participate in the Offering available here. Rules of IPAS "INDEXO" Shares Subscription Process (Auction) and IPAS "INDEXO" prospectus are available in the attachments. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +371 26 631 153 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1077003