GlobeNewswire
04.07.2022 | 08:05
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

REMINDER: Public Offer of IPAS "INDEXO" shares - via Auction

IPAS "INDEXO" share (ISIN code LV0000101863) public offer subscription process
is launched on June 28, 2022 at 10:00 EEST. The Subscription process closing
date is July 11, 2022 at 15:30* EEST. 

Up to 535,000 shares are being publicly offered. The Offer price is 14 EUR per
one share. 

The Offering is directed to retail investors in Latvia and Estonia (the Retail
Offering) and to Existing Shareholders (the Shareholder Offering). More
information on the Offering allocation available in section 4.8 of IPAS
"INDEXO" Prospectus. 

The Offering will be carried out using the Stock Exchange Trading system.

Market: RSE Equities IPO (Genium INET trading system)
Order book: INDEXOIPO (ISIN code: LV0000101863) 
Start of the Offer period: June 28, 2022 10:00
End of the Offer Period: July 11, 2022 15:30*

*Taking into account that the subscription order collection deadline might
differ depending on the bank chosen by the investor, IPAS "INDEXO" recommends
investors to place the subscription orders by July 11 at 12:00. 

Settlement date for the Subscription: July 14, 2022

The minimum subscription amount per investor is 1 share. However, there is no
limit for the maximum amount of share subscription. 

All Nasdaq Riga Members, having access to Genium INET trading system may
participate in the offering by submitting Subscription orders on own account or
on behalf of its clients. 

More information and instructions for the investors about how to participate in
the Offering available here. 

Rules of IPAS "INDEXO" Shares Subscription Process (Auction) and IPAS "INDEXO"
prospectus are available in the attachments. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+371 26 631 153
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

