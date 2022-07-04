Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 27/2022

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2022-07-04 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.06.2022 - MAXIMA GRUPE MXGR032523A Buyback VLN 07.07.2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.06.2022 - INDEXO Public offering RIG 11.07.2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.07.2022 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 30.09.2022 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.07.2022 - Tallinna Sadam TSM1T Sales figures TLN 08.07.2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.07.2022 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB24029B LTGNB24029B securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.07.2022 LHV Group LHV1T Nominal value TLN change -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.07.2022 UAB "Valstybes investicinis Initial VLN kapitalas" VIKA0282627A listing/admission -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.07.2022 Tallink Grupp TAL1T Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.07.2022 EfTEN United Property Fund / Dividend ex-date TLN EfTEN Capital EFCUPFFT -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.07.2022 Trading holiday VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.07.2022 DelfinGroup DGR1R Activity results, 6 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.07.2022 EfTEN United Property Fund / Dividend record TLN EfTEN Capital EFCUPFFT date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.07.2022 ELMO Rent ELMO Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.07.2022 Latvijas Gaze GZE1R Dividend ex-date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.07.2022 Ignitis grupe IGNB0187528A Coupon payment date VLN For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.