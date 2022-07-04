Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 04.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Geniale Übernahme - NFT Technologies im Fokus der Anleger!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
04.07.2022 | 08:05
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 27/2022

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2022-07-04 08:00 CEST --
PERIOD      COMPANY TICKER           EVENT        MARKET
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  27.06.2022 - MAXIMA GRUPE MXGR032523A      Buyback       VLN  
   07.07.2022                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  28.06.2022 - INDEXO               Public offering   RIG  
   11.07.2022                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  01.07.2022 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
   30.09.2022                   securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  04.07.2022 - Tallinna Sadam TSM1T        Sales figures    TLN  
   08.07.2022                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   04.07.2022 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
          LTGCB24029B LTGNB24029B      securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   04.07.2022 LHV Group LHV1T          Nominal value    TLN  
                           change          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   04.07.2022 UAB "Valstybes investicinis    Initial       VLN  
          kapitalas" VIKA0282627A      listing/admission     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   05.07.2022 Tallink Grupp TAL1T        Sales figures    TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   05.07.2022 EfTEN United Property Fund /    Dividend ex-date   TLN  
          EfTEN Capital EFCUPFFT                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   06.07.2022                   Trading holiday   VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   06.07.2022 DelfinGroup DGR1R         Activity results, 6 RIG  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   06.07.2022 EfTEN United Property Fund /    Dividend record   TLN  
          EfTEN Capital EFCUPFFT       date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   07.07.2022 ELMO Rent ELMO           Sales figures    TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   08.07.2022 Latvijas Gaze GZE1R        Dividend ex-date   RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   10.07.2022 Ignitis grupe IGNB0187528A     Coupon payment date VLN  



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.