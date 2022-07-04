- (PLX AI) - Saint-Gobain divests its wood processing and distribution business in Denmark.
- • Saint-Gobain has signed a binding agreement to sell its wood processing and distribution business in Denmark, Protræ, because of inadequate positioning and lack of critical mass, to its main customer jem & fix
- • Protræ employs around 100 people located in two facilities in Rødding and Holsted, and generated sales of around €120 million in 2021
