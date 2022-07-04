- (PLX AI) - Jyske Bank says result for the second quarter of 2022 is in line with guidance.
- • Details to be published as planned on Aug. 16
- • Board proposes to cancel repurchased own shares, corresponding to 6.9% of issued share capital
- • With effect from 1 July 2022, the Group Supervisory Board has waived a guaranteed option to issue equity non-preemptively up to a cap of DKK 1.5 billion
- • The guarantee was established on 4 May 2022 in connection with the negotiations on the acquisition of Svenska Handelsbanken AB's activities in Denmark
