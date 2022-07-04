- (PLX AI) - Colruyt says Virya Energy will assess strategic options for offshore wind energy.
- • Virya has requested management to assess possible strategic development options such as partnerships and/or a partial divestment for the offshore wind energy activities of Virya, which it operates through its subsidiary Parkwind NV
- • Colruyt says Virya Energy has ambitions to extend scope to solar and hydrogen and new geographies
- • Colruyt owns 59.8% of Virya
ETABLISSEMENTS FRANZ COLRUYT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de