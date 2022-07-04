Champion Health, part of Physitrack Group, launches integrated care pathways in premium product

LONDON, GB / ACCESSWIRE / July 04, 2022 / Physitrack (STO:PTRK)

Champion Health, part of the Physitrack Group, today announces the launch of integrated care pathways into its premium Employee Wellbeing product, starting with musculoskeletal care for prevention, post-acute and chronic conditions in the UK market. The new care pathways, delivered via Physitrack's Access ecosystem, seamlessly integrate into Champion's user journey as of today and are expected to significantly accelerate the revenue potential in its SaaS offering.

Henrik Molin, CEO and co-founder of Physitrack group, comments:

"I am deeply impressed with how seamlessly this first phase of integration of our Access ecosystem into Champion progressed over the last two months, and how quickly the commercialisation via Champion's subscription packages has come together. It's a true testament to the drive and ambition of our closely collaborating teams, and I can't wait for what's next for us with the Access integration.

Champion with the integrated Access ecosystem is the most ambitious and potentially lucrative SaaS development project the Group has undertaken since inception in that it creates a uniquely holistic Wellness product for anything an employee needs to be healthier, happier and more productive, while keeping the employer up to speed with the health of its employees via actionable, anonymised data."

Harry Bliss, CEO and co-founder of Champion, comments:

"This is another exciting step on our journey to elevate the world's wellbeing and a major milestone for Champion, our team and our customers. Being able to not only inform and educate our employee users about the state of their emotional and physical wellbeing with world-class content and unique data, but to have the ability to consult and intervene via built-in escalation to virtual and hands-on care will make a major difference to the wellbeing of a vast amount of employees out there.

The access to Musculoskeletal care is the first of several integrated care pathways and enhancements that we will provide to our users over time, and I am very excited about the coming months of close collaboration with Physitrack's care subsidiaries in the rapidly expanding Access ecosystem."

Additional Access integration to follow

The Musculoskeletal pathways launching today in Champion are the first step of the integration journey of the Access ecosystem, which over time will have a human-powered holistic offering of prevention and intervention services in both physical and emotional wellbeing, available at a subscription fee to corporate customers in key markets.

Expanding Champion's corporate wellbeing offering

The acquisition of Champion by the Physitrack Group, announced in May of 2022, opened up the possibility for Champion to enhance its holistic wellbeing with Physitrack's virtual-first care offerings delivered through the Access ecosystem, while also establishing a strong commercial foothold in the corporate wellness market. The global digital health market is projected to be a USD 222 billion market by 2026, according to Facts & Factors Research.[1]

Through the integration of Care into Champion, new growth avenues in SaaS with substantial revenue potential are opened up, and the Group's expansion in the UK, the Nordics, Germany and the US is substantially accelerated.

Learn more about Champion's enhanced product offering:

https://vimeo.com/726523825/f19dc9a7b7

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Adam Nilsson, investor and media contact, Physitrack:

+46 (0) 707 46 44 21

ir@physitrack.com

media@physitrack.com

About Physitrack PLC

Physitrack PLC, founded in 2012, is a global digital healthcare provider, focused on the B2B wellness and virtual-first care markets. With staff on four continents, customers in 17 time zones, and end users in 187 countries, Physitrack is a truly global company.

The company has two business lines:

Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based software platform tailored mainly to physiotherapy and musculoskeletal care, enabling practitioners to deliver clinical home exercises, education prescription, outcomes tracking, triaging and Telehealth. Virtual-first wellness and care provision powered by the Physitrack and Champion Health technology platforms and wellness professionals based in the United Kingdom, Germany and the Nordics.

Physitrack PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (PTRK).

Visit us at https://www.physitrackgroup.com/.

About Champion

Champion Health Ltd is a UK-based provider of an all-in-one holistic corporate wellness platform that links proactive and interactive content with virtual and hands-on consultations for all areas of wellbeing (including mindfulness and self-development content, wellbeing action plans, live sessions, recipes, sleep stories, tracking healthy habits, soundscapes, leadership training and an academy for personal growth content), into a sleek and seamless platform and app for employees to use anywhere, anytime.

Champion has a vision to be a global leading digital solution for workplace health. To-date it has targeted companies with 500+ employees and plans to expand into self-service SMEs and B2C in the medium term.

The platform boasts a data-driven approach with high usage and a seamless user interface inspired by global leaders in SaaS, as well as a high number of unique features, which sets it apart from other wellness technology providers.

Champion has a growing network of experts (including clinical psychologists, dieticians, behavioural scientists, burnout leads, behavioural change specialists, nutritionists, clinical leads and champion ambassadors including Olympians and Paralympians) who help provide technical, clinical and inspirational content related to wellbeing.

Learn more at https://championhealth.co.uk/ and watch promotion videos of their ground-breaking platform at https://vimeo.com/705747548/b855bfb175 (1.02 min) and https://vimeo.com/705747763/cead6d9baf (1.29 min)

Certified Advisor

FNCA Sweden AB

info@fnca.se

+46 8 528 00399

[1] Facts and Factors Research (2021), https://www.fnfresearch.com/digital-health-market

Attachments

Champion Health, part of Physitrack Group, launches integrated care pathways in premium product

SOURCE: Physitrack

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/707462/Champion-Health-Part-of-Physitrack-Group-Launches-Integrated-Care-Pathways-in-Premium-Product