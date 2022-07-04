

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's trade balance registered a deficit in May on an unexpected fall in exports, data from Destatis showed on Monday.



Exports dropped 0.5 percent on a monthly basis in May, reversing April's 4.4 increase. Shipments were forecast to grow 0.9 percent.



At the same time, imports advanced 2.7 percent, exceeding the expected rate of 0.9 percent but slower than the 3.5 percent increase posted in April.



As a result, the trade balance showed a deficit of EUR 1 billion in contrast to a EUR 3.1 billion surplus seen in April.



Exports to the Russian Federation advanced 29.4 percent on month after dropping sharply by nearly 60 percent in March and by 9.9 percent in April. On the other hand, imports from Russia declined 9.8 percent in May.



On a yearly basis, exports growth accelerated to 19.0 percent from 9.3 percent and the increase in imports rose to 33.6 percent from 25.8 percent.







